Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as general manager, first female GM in major American sports history

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as general manager, making Ng the first female GM and highest-ranking woman team executive in major leagues.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

Ng’s hire makes her the first female general manager in American major professional sports history, with the hire capping off an illustrious career in front office work.

Ng graduated from the University of Chicago in 1990, where she played softball for four years and was named MVP infielder, while also earning an A.B. in public policy.

From there, Ng began her career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox, before being hired by the team full-time in 1991.

Ng became the youngest person and first woman to present a salary arbitration case in the MLB in 1995, regarding the case of pitcher Alex Fernandez, which she won.

Ng joined the New York Yankees in 1998 as Assistant General Manager at the age of 29, becoming one of just four women to hold the position.

Throughout Ng’s career, she has also worked in the front offices of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the league offices for the MLB. Ng was also previously interviewed for several GM positions over the last 15 years, including for the Seattle Mariners, Anaheim Angels and San Francisco Giants.

Ng will take over a Marlins team that is coming off of their first postseason appearance in 17 years, which saw them defeat the Cubs 2 games to 0 in the Wild Card round.