MEMORIES OF MADNESS: Loyola’s ‘rambling’ return to Final Four glory

CHICAGO – It was going to be a great season for a program that was going to return to the NCAA Tournament after being on the outside looking for over two decades.

After a few years of building under head coach Porter Moser, Loyola finally put it all together during an impressive 2017-2018 regular season. Their 15-3 record in the Missouri Valley Conference won them the regular season title by four full games, and they continued that momentum with three-straight wins during “Arch Madness.”

A resounding 65-49 win over Illinois State in the MVC Championship game gave the Ramblers their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1985. Already it was a season to remember in Rogers Park, no matter what was to happen in the “Big Dance.”

Then, to many people’s surprise, it became legendary.

As the 11th seed in the South Region, Loyola had a pair of memorable finishes in their first two NCAA Tournament games in 33 years. In their opener against sixth-seed Miami, Donte Ingram played the hero, as he knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat the Hurricanes 64-62.

If that weren’t enough drama, then came the second round game against third-seeded Tennessee.

MVC Players of the Year Clayton Custer got the chance to provide some drama in the closing seconds with the Ramblers down by one. He hit a fadeaway jumper that took a number of bounces off the rim then finally went in with 3.6 seconds to go.

The Volunteers missed a potential game winner at the other end as Loyola won it 63-62 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in program history.

Loyola’s run to South Region semifinal in Atlanta was typical of this particular part of the bracket. None of the top four seeds made it to the Sweet 16, with fifth-seed Kentucky the highest left in the region.

The Ramblers had seventh-seeded Nevada in the regional semifinal, and had another contest come down to the final ten seconds. Marques Townes, who led Loyola with 18 points, hit what would end up being the game-winning three-pointer with six seconds to go.

That would put the Ramblers up by four and they held onto win 69-68 to reach their second Elite Eight in school history.





After three-straght drama-filled games, the Ramblers had a decisive performance in their Elite Eight game against another upstart – ninth-seeded Kansas State. Ben Richardson led the way with 23 points as Loyola beat the Wildcats convincingly 78-62 for their first Final Four berth since 1963.

The run captured the imaginations of those on the Rogers Park campus and fired up Chicago as the Ramblers became the first team in the city to make the Final Four since DePaul in 1979.

Meanwhile, then 98-year old team chaplain Sister Mary Jean Dolores Schmidt – better known as “Sister Jean” – was a national sensation during the run. Her story, continued support for the team, and presence at the games was perhaps the most heartwarming storyline of the entire tournament.

On Saturday, March 31st, the Ramblers took the floor against Michigan at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the National Semifinal. They were more than up for the challenge and took a 29-22 lead heading into the break.

Clayton Custer’s three-pointer put Loyola up 41-31 with 14:10 left in the game, but then a deep Wolverines’ team started to show their might. They slowly began to chip away at the Ramblers’ lead, and a 14-2 run with six minutes to go put Michigan up for good.

The 69-57 defeat ended Loyola’s incredible season, which finished with a school-record 32 wins and their farthest tournament run in 55 years.

Yet this run, from the fantastic finishes to Sister Jean, was a small school run that will live on for years to come, and represents the good “Madness” that usually comes in March.