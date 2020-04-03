MEMORIES OF MADNESS: DePaul, Bradley, & SIU provide NCAA, NIT moments

CARBONDALE, IL- CIRCA 1965 -67: Walt Frazier #52 of the Southern Illinois University Salukis basketball puts up a shot in Carbondale, Illinois. (Photo by Southern Illinois/Collegiate Images via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Humble beginnings are so hard to remember when they’re so far away. That’s certainly the case for the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

Had it been held, the 2020 Final Four would have been in Atlanta’s 71,000-seat Mercedes Benz Stadium. It would have concluded a much-watched 68-team tournament that spanned the country and drew the interest of millions.

Saturday’s semifinals and Monday’s final would have been major moments for the 2020 sports calendar.

But COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that, leaving disappointed college basketball fans left to wonder what might have been. All fans have left is the past for now, and here at WGNTV.com we’ll look back at some teams of local interest’s biggest moments in “Memories of March” from now through Tuesday.

The first of these installments deals with the humble early days of the NCAA Tournament, including the first Illinois team ever to make the Final Four.

DePaul was the first Chicago-area team to expience an NCAA Final Four, doing so in 1943 when the tournament itself was in its infancy.

It was only the fifth Final Four ever held, and it came after just an eight-team tournament which was played in New York and Kansas City from March 24-30 that year.

Ray Meyer’s second Blue Demons team, which featured collegiate and NBA Hall of Famer George Mikan, only needed to beat Dartmouth at Madison Square Garden to advance to the semifinals. But DePaul lost to Georgetown in that game, ending their quick tournament run.

Two years later, with Mikan now one of the best players in all of college basketball, DePaul would win the NIT, which in those days was considered on-par with the NCAA Tournament.

When it came to state schools in Illinois, it was really Bradley that was the cream of the crop back in the early tournament days.

The Braves were in the NCAA Tournament three times in the 1950s and twice made it all the way to the National Championship game. That was in 1950 and 1954, but a title eluded them in both contests.

In 1950 they were defeated by CCNY 71-68 at Madison Square Garden, then four years later lost to LaSalle 92-76 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Bradley also found themselves in the NIT quite often during that stretch. In 1950 they reached the final of that tournament, but once again lost to CCNY at Madison Square Garden. It remains the only time in history that a team won both tournaments in the same year.

But in 1957, the Braves broke through, winning the NIT by beating Memphis State 84-83 in Madison Square Garden for the title. Head coach Chuck Orsborn would led the team to NIT crowns in 1960 and 1964, with the team also appearing in the title game in 1959.

The team would win another NIT in 1982 under head coach Dick Versace.

Down in Carbondale, Southern Illinois and the best player in their history – Walt “Clyde” Frazier – made some history in the late 1960s.

Before his now famed career with the New York Knights, the Basketball Hall of Famer was first a standout with the Salukis. He helped the SIU program transition from Division II to Division I in 1967, and they arrived there in style.

Frazier averaged 18.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game as the Salukis qualified for the NIT that first season. With his help, the Salukis beat St. Peters, Duke, Rutgers, and then Marquette 71-56 in the championship.

Frazier was named the tournament MVP, and SIU had the honor of winning the last college basketball game at the old Madison Square Garden. He would head over to the new arena the next year after the Knicks drafted him fifth overall, starting a career in New York where he won two titles and was named an All-Star seven times.

Before their days as an NCAA Tournament power in the 1960s, Loyola appeared in two NIT championship games in 1939 and 1949, but lost to Long Island and San Francisco, respectively.