CHICAGO — The international career of one of the greatest women’s soccer players in American history will come to an end in Chicago.

It’s a fitting place for that to happen, too.

On Tuesday, the United States Women’s National Team announced that Megan Rapinoe will play her final match for that squad at Soldier Field this fall. That will be an international friendly against South Africa on Sunday, September 24 at 4:30 p.m. central time.

Rapinoe, who plays for OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, announced earlier this year that she’ll retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of their 2023 season. She took part in her final FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this past summer, where the USWNT was eliminated in the Round of 16.

In some ways, it’s a full circle moment for the two-time World Cup champion (2015, 2019) and 2012 Olympic gold medalist. Rapinoe began her professional career with the Chicago Red Stars in 2009 as their first round draft pick (2nd overall) out of the University of Portland when they were in Women’s Professional Soccer.

The Redding, California native would play for two seasons in Chicago before starting a 15-year professional career that included playing in American and overseason. Rapinoe has been a member of OL Reign since the 2013 season.

Rapinoe’s match against South Africa at Soldier Field will be her 203rd and final for the USWNT, making her the 14th American to do so for the team. She has 63 goals and 73 assists in those matches but is also well known for being outspoken on a number of issues concerning equality in women’s sports.