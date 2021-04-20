Mayor Lightfoot expects Bulls & Blackhawks fans back at the United Center this season

November 16, 2014: The United Center before the game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Paul Bergstrom/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Time is running out, but fans may be able to see the Bulls and Blackhawks play in-person at the United Center this season, after all.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city has been in talks with both teams about the possibility of reopening their doors.

“I think they’ve got very solid plans. but those plans were rolled out at a time when were on the upswing in the surge. As doctor already said and the numbers bear out, we feel like we might be plateauing and even – dare to dream – going down. Going down is the right time to that conversation. We’ll continue with that and I expect before season’s end there will be fans in the United Center.”

The Blackhawks will become the only non-Canadian team without spectators starting April 26th, when the San Jose Sharks are set to allow fans back in the stands.

Aside from the Thunder, who announced they were opting out of the possibility weeks ago and the Blazers who are in preliminary talks, the Bulls are the last NBA team to pull the trigger.

Both the Hawks and Bulls have just seven home games left, including the season finales May 10th and May 16th, respectively.