CHICAGO – One might say that one of the greatest moments in the history of the franchise took place on May 12th.

But it’s important to remember that two major historic events took place on this date featuring Cubs’ players, and that’s the subject of this week’s #WGNTBT.

Of course, everyone probably remembers what happened on May 12, 1970 at Wrigley Field against the Atlanta Braves. On a cloudy day with just over 5,000 fans in attendance, Ernie Banks hit a second inning homer that put him among the elite in the history of Major League Baseball.

The line drive shot into the front row of the left field bleachers off Pat Jarvis was the 500th of his career as “Mr. Cub” enjoyed one of the greatest moments of his Hall of Fame career.

But 15 years earlier, with Banks in the field, Sam Jones did sometime pretty significant on that date as well.

The starting pitcher became the first African-American to throw a no-hitter in the MLB in a 4-0 win over the Pirates at Wrigley Field on May 12, 1955. Jones had to fight to get the milestone as he threw 136 pitches and dealt with an adventurous ninth.

He would walk the bases loaded, but then came up strong, striking out Dick Groat, rookie Roberto Clemente, and Frank Thomas to preserve the no-hitter. It was the first “no-no” for the Cubs in 38 years and the seventh in franchise history at that moment, so it was a shame that only 2,918 people were in attendance at the “Friendly Confines” to see the moment.

Jones would go onto be named a National League All-Star that season, which was the first of two in a Cubs’ uniform.

