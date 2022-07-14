PALOS HILLS, Ill. – Former Stagg High School star, Lewis University Flyer, and DePaul Blue Demon Max Strus is back home hosting his basketball camp in Palos Hills.

The Miami Heat sharpshooter along with teammates Udonis Haslem and Gabe Vincent surprised a camper facing leukemia with a $5,000 check.

It was all the more special to do it on his home court in his hometown.

“This means everything to me. To be able to give back to the community, pay it forward – everything that I’ve learned, everything I was able to get as a kid. To be able to give back to these kids and make sure they enjoyed it, I couldn’t ask for everything more,” Strus explained. “I am where I am because of where I grew up.”

All the proceeds from the camp benefit the Weish4Ever Foundation, which uplifts young adults battling cancer.