Matt Nagy proud of how his Bears’ team handled their COVID-19 testing scare on Sunday

LAKE FOREST – There are very few calls that are made at 2:51 in the morning that are good, and that was the case for athletic trainer Andre Tucker on Sunday morning.

He was the one that phoned Matt Nagy to let him know that the recent batch of COVID-19 tests for the Bears had come back with a number of positives. In 2020, that’s a bit of a nightmare, considering the implications on the health of the players and the work of the team during an unusual training camp.

“My initial five-second gut reaction when I was told that was pure disappointment, frustration,” said Nagy when hearing about nine positive tests from Tucker in the early morning hours. “It’s hard when you hear that because everyone is doing such a great job of doing everything we possibly can in our control to prevent stuff like this.”

Yet that frustration didn’t last thanks to some issues with an NFL testing site in New Jersey. The tests that went through there produced false positive tests with 11 teams, including the Bears. So, in the end, it ended up a scary drill as to what the Bears might do should there be a real COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

While there was some initial shock at what happened, there was some positive that came from this “exercise” from Nagy – and that’s his ability to communicate openly about the situation with the team.

In immediate contact with Ryan Pace after the tests were first reported to be positive, Nagy quickly reached out to assistant coaches and certain players to let them know of the situation. When what was going on became more clear, Nagy addressed 140 people on a Zoom call to let them know the situation.

All of this helped the Bears not only be able to navigate the situation, but also hold a walkthrough that afternoon, with the team moving their workout from 9:20 AM to 1:30 PM. While a difficult situation, it was a proud moment for Nagy, who saw teamwork at its best during a difficult situation.

“We’re just going to control what we can control and put a smile on our fact and understand that we’re going to expect the unexpected and communicate. I can’t say enough about our players and our coaches and how they’ve accepted this and understand

“We’ve just done it all together.”

Even when they get about as bad of a wake-up call as they could in 2020.