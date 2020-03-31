Matt Nagy matches the donation of Allen Robinson to the Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 30: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on before an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears on August 30, 2018, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Bills won 28-27. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – During his still short tenure as head coach of the Bears, he’s seen both very good (2018) and trying times (2019).

But over the last two years, Matt Nagy has insisted that the culture in the locker room has created a strong bond with his group, and could be a key to success in 2020 and in the future.

Perhaps Monday was evidence of that, as the Bears’ head coach was in-step with one of his receivers when it comes to charity.

Thank you Coach Nagy for your donation!! Nagy matched @AllenRobinson pledge with $12,000 of his own!



You can make your donation to help feed Chicago area kids missing out on the daily meals they normally receive at school during this time at https://t.co/uMPgLqPRIF pic.twitter.com/l4uEV7mEwE — Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation (@ARWithinReach) March 30, 2020

Nagy matched the $12,000 pledge that Allen Robinson made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository earlier this week.

Join @ARWithinReach to help provide meals for kids/families in need. It will take a team effort to get through these tough times! The link is in my bio pic.twitter.com/6zjyskVmxk — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 28, 2020

Robinson began the campaign through his “Within Reach” foundation this week in hopes of raising money for the depository that is giving meals to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, the fundraising effort already has over $11,000 of its goal of $12,000. That doesn’t include the generous gift of Robinson’s coach, who stepped up to match on Monday.