Matt Nagy matches the donation of Allen Robinson to the Greater Chicago Food Depository

LAKE FOREST – During his still short tenure as head coach of the Bears, he’s seen both very good (2018) and trying times (2019).
But over the last two years, Matt Nagy has insisted that the culture in the locker room has created a strong bond with his group, and could be a key to success in 2020 and in the future.
Perhaps Monday was evidence of that, as the Bears’ head coach was in-step with one of his receivers when it comes to charity.
Nagy matched the $12,000 pledge that Allen Robinson made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository earlier this week.
Robinson began the campaign through his “Within Reach” foundation this week in hopes of raising money for the depository that is giving meals to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can find more information about the effort by clicking here.
As of Monday, the fundraising effort already has over $11,000 of its goal of $12,000. That doesn’t include the generous gift of Robinson’s coach, who stepped up to match on Monday.