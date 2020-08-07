Matt Nagy making constant adjustments during the Bears’ pandemic training camp

BOURBONNAIS, IL – JULY 27: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on during the Chicago Bears training camp on July 27, 2019 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Earlier this winter, it was apparent that this could be the most critical season of his coaching career.

After a disappointing 8-8 season, where his offense failed to produce as many had hoped, Matt Nagy was going to have to engineer a rebound in order to solidify his role with the Bears moving forward. He has to run his first quarterback competition as an NFL head coach while also tweaking his scheme with a collection of new offensive coaches.

Then the pandemic hit, and a much more important challenge has come his way.

First, it was being able to conduct an entire offseason program virtually, with absolutely no on-field work with the team’s Halas Hall facility closed due to COVID-19. Players just now are starting to trickle into team headquarters for testing to start an unusual training camp that will take place the next six weeks.

“We all have to go into these days like anything can happen,” said Nagy of this camp.

It truly is like no other, with the team currently in a “acclimatization period” that lasts till August 11th. On the 12th, the team starts a gradual ramp-up where players can workout in “helmets and shells,” then finally begin contact practices on August 17th.

There are no preseason games this year, with the team not hitting the field until their regular season opener September 13th against the Lions.

“Every single day is different. We have a lot of these schedules that were learning through as coaches as to what we can and can’t do with the rules,” said Nagy. “But then on the front end, we educate everybody and let everybody know ‘Expect the Unexpected.’ We’re not talking about hamstrings or ankles or soft tissue injuries or just colds, we’re talking about the whole COVID deal. You just never know.

“Every single day for the rest of this season we’re gonna get a call that someone’s on the (Reserve/COVID-19) list or they’re not. We just have to have a bunch of contingency plans and you’ve always got to stay one or two steps ahead in this case.”

That’s especially true when it comes to preventing outbreaks, which are a major concern when it comes to completing the 2020 season in its entirety. Nagy said that the team has not only talked to players but also their families on the procedures in place to keep everyone safe.

While there are many complex layers to training camp, the head coach believes preventing the spread starts with simple steps.

“You hear a lot of people say you’ve got to treat it like everybody has it. In my opinion, you’ve got to treat like you have it, right? If you treat it like you have it, you wear your mask, and the percentages of spreading it can be a lot lower,” said Nagy. “So if your treat like you have it, that means everyone has a mask on in this building, and that’s what you’re seeing with a lot of the teams that are having low test rates with positive tests. That’s how we’re going about it.”

For the next few weeks of training camp and the rest of the 2020 season.