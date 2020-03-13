Masters Tournament postponed as virus cancellations mount

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The annual rite of spring for golf won’t happen this year.

Augusta National has decided to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month.

The PGA has already canceled the remainder of The Players Championship and the three tournaments leading up to The Masters.

The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played.

This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf.

