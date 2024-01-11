PHILADELPHIA — Ohio State University wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, this year’s presumptive top non-quarterback prospect, has declared for the NFL Draft, according to a post on his Instagram account Thursday.

Here is the full statement he posted:

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and great opportunity to play the game that I love at The Ohio State University. All Glory and praise to him. I want to give thanks to everyone at The Ohio State University within and outside of the football program. Thank you to Gene Smith, my teammates, Coaches, Strength Staff, Trainers, Nutritionist, CJ Barnett, Equipment Services, Media Team, SASSO, and everyone working in the WHAC for helping me become the best person I can be on and off the field. The success hat i have had individually could not have been accomplished without every single one of you and I appreciate you all for the help and support.” “To my family and my loved ones, I thank and appreciate all the support and love that has been given to me throughout my life and the sacrifices made to get me to where I am today. “To Zone 6, there is not a better group of coaches and players that I would have wanted to spend my college career with. From the competition on the field, the log nights catching passes and watching film, to the bonding off the field, I will always appreciate the moments we had. Continue the Legacy. “To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field. I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life. “With that said, I have decided to declare for the NFL draft. Truly a dream come true. “Go Bucks.” Marvin Harrison Jr. — Wide Receiver, Ohio State University

Harrison Jr, the son of NFL hall of fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., is the most decorated wide receiver in Ohio State history. In three years playing for the Buckeyes, he was a two-time unanimous first team all-American, Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, Heisman trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, among many other accolades and achievements.

Statistically speaking, Harrison Jr. put up back-to-back 1,200-plus receiving yard seasons with 14 touchdown catches a piece his sophomore and junior years. As a sophomore, Harrison Jr reeled in 77 passes for 1,263 yards (16.4 avg.) and 14 touchdowns, while hauling in 67 passes for 1,211 yards (18.1 avg.) with 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Sports media outlets ESPN, the Sporting News and CBS Sports rank Harrison Jr. as their top overall prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, while Pro Football Focus ranks him as their No. 2 overall prospect.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.