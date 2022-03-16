BOSTON -It’s unfortunate that Blackhawks fans only got to see him between the pipes for the team for a limited amount of games.

Marc-Andre Fleury was brought to Chicago to aid a run to the playoffs for the team that certainly hasn’t materialized, with a number of on and off-ice changes being made since his arrival.

It’s likely his time with the Blackhawks is coming to an end, since the team will look to trade Fleury since he’s on a one-year deal. A trade to a contender should bring back a return that can aid the franchise’s rebuild under new general manager Kyle Davidson.

In the meantime, the goaltender continues to show fans why he’s been one of the best at his position in the NHL in this generation. That includes one of the best performances of his season on Tuesday evening in Boston.

Putting on a show in net, Fleury made 46 saves on the 48 shots he faced from the Bruins and single-handily kept the Blackhawks in the game. He earned them a point as they forced overtime, where Boston struck for the winning score in a 2-1 victory at TD Garden.

“He was outstanding,” said Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King of Fleury. “I don’t know what else to say about this guy. When he’s on like that, it’s fun to watch.”

It’s the fifth time this season that Fleury has made 40 or more saves, with his 46 on Tuesday being the most in a game. It drops his goals-against average for the season to 2.90 and was his fewest scores allowed in a game since his shutout of the Stars on February 18th.

Patrice Bergeron got the only regulation goal against him early in the third period, but Brandon Hagel got it back for the Blackhawks five minutes later as he found the net for the 21st time this season. Matt Grzelcy beat Fleury in overtime to give the Bruins the extra point.

The Blackhawks have only two games left before the trade deadline this weekend as they face the Wild Saturday afternoon on the road then host the Jets Sunday night. The time to see Fleury in a Blackhawks’ sweater could be dwindling, but he continues to put on a show, just as he has for a lot of his career.