Many from the Bulls & NBA reflect fondly on the life of Jerry Sloan

(Original Caption) Boston: Bulls’ Jerry Sloan (L) takes to the air as he goes in for lay up, 4th quarter action, 1st game of doubleheader, Boston Garden. Celtics played Warriors in nightcap. Knicks’ Willis Reed (R) and Dick Van Arsdale (R-rear). Knicks won game.

CHICAGO – He was an Illinois kid who made it big for his home state’s NBA team then became one of the best on the sidelines in the history of the game.

Jerry Sloan made an impression on a lot of people during his time in basketball, from Evansville to Chicago and Salt Lake City. Many are remember the talented guard and head coach after his death at the age of 78 on Friday.

Rest easy, No. 4 ❤️ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020

As a member of the first Bulls’ team in 1996, Sloan was dubbed the “Original Bull” as he starred for the team in the 1960s and 1970s. The scrappy guard was a two-time All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, which made him a favorite of teammates and the opposite for opponents.

A few members of the Bulls, including team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, offered their condonlances.

“Jerry Sloan was ‘The Original Bull’ whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago,” said Reinsdorf in a statement released by the team. “Jerry was the face of the Bulls organization from its inception through the mid-1970s, and very appropriately, his uniform No. 4 was the first jersey retired by the team.

“A great player and a Hall-of-Fame NBA coach, most importantly, Jerry was a great person. Our sympathies go out to the Sloan family and all his many fans.”

Scottie Pippen, who faced Sloan’s Jazz a number of times in his career, including two NBA Finals, had this to say on Twitter.

I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he coached. He was a tenacious competitor who represented the Bulls of the 70s so well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when he was on the 1996 Dream Team staff and it was an honor to learn from him. pic.twitter.com/pEhbmiFbzp — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020

Pippen even recalled his time with Sloan while together on the 1996 USA basketball Olympic “Dream Team” during the Atlanta games.

Jerry came from the old school and his throwback style of play translated perfectly into the 90s. He was always full of fire, challenging his players to get after it. Go to the basket. Chase down loose balls. Leave it all on the floor. pic.twitter.com/BfQzn98GBP — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered her condolances on the passing of Sloan.

Before Chicago basketball had Jordan and Pippen, we had Jerry Sloan, whose death comes as sad news to all us die-hard fans. An original Bull, Jerry followed his All-Star playing career with a Hall of Fame coaching legacy. Our prayers are with his family during this painful time. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) May 23, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had his own statement in tribute to Sloan, with a nod to his years in Chicago.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released this statement on former Bulls’ All-Star and coach Jerry Sloan after his death today at the age of 78. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/OOaEHSKze5 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 22, 2020

Having been a coach for over two decades in Utah, a number of tributes came from the Jazz, including this lenghy tribute video put on the team’s Twitter page.

A coach teaches.



Inspires.



Gives all of himself in pursuit of something greater. pic.twitter.com/FWOf9Jcm8s — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 22, 2020