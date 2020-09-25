MAC returns with 6-game football season starting November 4th

The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season, has become the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

“From the beginning, NIU and the MAC, led by our Council of Presidents and with guidance of the MAC Medical Advisory Board, have prioritized the health and safety of student-athletes,” Frazier said. “That has not changed and will not change. With the commitment across the league to the rigorous testing and screening protocols, we feel optimistic about the opportunity to play a schedule beginning in November.”

The move came about after numerous Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) leagues were able to successfully start their 2020 seasons while instituting new testing procedures, with more conferences announcing starting dates over the last week. NIU President Lisa Freeman said in order for the MAC to move forward with a fall season, the presidents again relied on the medical professionals.

“This was a difficult decision, just as it was to postpone the season back in August,” Freeman said. “In the end, we had to have assurances from the members of the MAC Medical Advisory Board, including representatives from our partners here at NIU from Northwestern Medicine, that the testing regimens and safety protocols could be implemented. We know that managing this virus is a day-to-day and week-to-week situation. Our priority remains the health and safety of our entire campus and community, including student-athletes.”

As university presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have done over the last 10 days, MAC leaders on Friday voted to reverse their August decision to kick football to spring and tee it up during its usual season.

The MACtion will start November 4th — a Wednesday of course — and the championship game will be played December 18th or 19th.