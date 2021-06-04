Lynn, Four HR’s Lead White Sox past Tigers

Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada watches his solo home run during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb supplied the early power. Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson delivered late.

Lance Lynn came through with another solid start, and Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa moved into position to make a jump on baseball’s career wins list.

Moncada and Lamb hit two of Chicago’s four home runs, La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second place and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Moncada and Lamb connected in the first two innings as Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead. Grandal made it 3-1 with a 457-foot drive to right-center against Casey Mize.

“I’m glad I just had something up in the air and you can see what happens when I do that,” Grandal said.

Anderson added a solo shot in the eighth off Daniel Norris.

La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw, and the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Lynn (7-1) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits. The right-hander threw 89 pitches in improving to 6-0 in his past seven starts.

Aaron Bummer and Evan Marshall each worked an inning. Liam Hendriks came on in the ninth for his American League-leading 14th save in 16 chances, and the White Sox got their 12th win in 13 games against Detroit.

Willi Castro homered leading off the fifth, but the Tigers came up short after winning four of five.