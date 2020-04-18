Lucas Giolito talks about his activities during the MLB delay on GN Sports

CHICAGO - Productively passing the time while a season is on pause is something many athletes are doing at the moment.
Ever major sports league is shut down, including Major League Baseball, leaving players like Lucas Giolito to try and work out on their own for the foreseeable future.
The White Sox pitcher is finding ways to do that, including taking part in the MLB The Show tournament with a number of his fellow players over the last week.
Lucas took some time to talk about what he's been doing during the break with Josh Frydman for Friday's GN Sports. You can watch his full discussion in the video above or below.