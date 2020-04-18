Lucas Giolito talks about his activities during the MLB delay on GN Sports

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 06: Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Productively passing the time while a season is on pause is something many athletes are doing at the moment.

Ever major sports league is shut down, including Major League Baseball, leaving players like Lucas Giolito to try and work out on their own for the foreseeable future.

The White Sox pitcher is finding ways to do that, including taking part in the MLB The Show tournament with a number of his fellow players over the last week.

Lucas took some time to talk about what he's been doing during the break with Josh Frydman for Friday's GN Sports. You can watch his full discussion in the video above or below.