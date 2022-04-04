GLENDALE, AZ – For a third-straight year, No. 27 will be the first pitcher to take the mound for the White Sox to start the regular season.

On Monday morning, the club officially named Lucas Giolito their starting pitcher for the season opener against the Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 12:10 PM.

It’s the third consecutive year the right-hander has started the first game of the season, having done so in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and in 2021. Giolito is entering his sixth season with the White Sos and his selection was hardly a surprise.

Tony La Russa could have gone with Lance Lynn as the Opening Day starter, but he’s shut down for about a month-and-a-half after an MRI showed a slight tear in his right knee tendon this weekend. This will require a procedure this week for the starter, leaving Giolito the obvious choice to start.

This move come a few days after Giolito and the White Sox were finally able to settle on a 2022 contract, with the sides coming to an agreement on $7.45 million for this season.

A 2019 American League All-Star, the starter has record of 42-37 with the White Sox with a 4.11 ERA, but the last three years have easily been his best. Gio posted a record above .500 with three-straight seasons of an ERA in the mid-threes.

In the 2021 season, Giolito was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA with 201 strikeouts compared to 52 walks. He made one start in the American League Championship Series against the Astros, allowing four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts compared to five walks in a 9-4 Game 2 loss in Houston.

During the 2020 Opening Day start against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Giolito had a rough day as he allowed seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings along with a pair of homers in a 10-5 loss to the Twins. In 2021 against the Angels in Anaheim, the pitcher allowed two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings but got no decision in a White Sox loss.