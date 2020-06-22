Loyola’s Lucas Williamson makes his voice heard on issues of social justice

CHICAGO – Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25th, many in the world have taken the time to let the feelings be known on racial injustice in America.

Count Lucas Williamson among those doing so not only with the spoken word but also the written one as well.

The Loyola guard, who is preparing for his senior season in Rogers Park, not only has asked to speak to teammates on race issues through a Zoom meeting but also wrote an op-ed column in the “Loyola Phoenix.”

Josh Frydman caught up with Williamson to talk about his efforts to start the discussion on race in the Loyola community, and you can watch that story in the video above.