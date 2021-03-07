Loyola officially punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning ‘Arch Madness’

Loyola of Chicago’s Marquise Kennedy dunks during the first half of the championship game against Drake in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Was the pressure there like it was in the past? Not really. Loyola has their work during the regular season to thank for that.

By winning the outright Missouri Valley Conference title and rising to No. 20 in the rankings, the Ramblers were already going to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team no matter what happened at “Arch Madness.”

That hasn’t been the case for a while for Porter Moser’s team, who had to win the MVC Tournament to assure a bid in the big dance. Even in 2018, when Loyola eventually went to the Final Four, they wouldn’t have been guaranteed a tournament berth had the not won the conference tournament.

But over the course of three days, the Ramblers looked like a team that had to win to get in, playing strong and, at times, dominant basketball. That continued on Sunday against Drake, the second-best team in The Valley, where Loyola was ahead for most of the afternoon.

The 75-65 victory over the Bulldogs in the MVC Tournament championship at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis officially puts the Ramblers into the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in program history. It’s the first time since that magical 2018 season when they also swept The Valley regular season and conference tournaments.

Loyola also made the NCAA Tournament in 1963, 1964, 1966, 1968, and 1985. In the 1963 season, the Ramblers won the national championship and remain the only Division 1 men’s basketball program in the State of Illinois to do so.

Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris led the way for Loyola with 20 points on the afternoon with Keith Clemons getting 13 as well. Norris’ three-pointer with 9:28 to go put the Ramblers up by 17, which would hold up despite a few runs by Drake to cut into the lead.

It completes a weekend where Loyola defeated all three Missouri Valley Conference foes by double-digits. They knocked off Southern Illinois by 24 points in the quarterfinal round then defeated Indiana State by 16 in the semifinals on Saturday.

At 24-4 on the season, Loyola is a candidate to get anywhere from a seventh, eighth, or ninth seed in the tournament. The Ramblers were an 11th seed when they made their “Cinderella” run to the Final Four three years ago.