Loyola men’s basketball pauses activities after positive COVID-19 tests

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 31: Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Ramblers looks on during the first half in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – During this fall, college sports have pushed on as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and positive tests have popped up all across the country. At times, they’ve forced teams to stop their practices and games to be postponed or outright canceled despite their best efforts to stay safe.

On Monday morning, Loyola had one of their winter sports take a pause due to the virus.

#Loyola pauses team activities, start of 2020-21 season will be delayed.



🗞➡️ https://t.co/w2T1nUOMrJ — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 16, 2020

The Ramblers men’s basketball team announced that they had paused activities due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team. A specific number was not given, but these will force a delay of the team’s start to the season, which was scheduled to begin on November 25th.

“Since July, we have been mindful and diligent while testing for the past 16 weeks with no positives until this point,” said Loyola head coach Porter Moser in a statement released by the university. “But, as we have seen throughout the county, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, spiking everywhere, and unfortunately it has reached our program. From the onset of returning, we have said that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff comes first.

“At this time, we will suspend all team activities and will follow all back-to-play guidelines given to us from our team doctors. We will get through this and will return to play when it is safe to be back.”

Loyola’s first game of the 2020-2021 season isn’t scheduled to begin until December 30th when they host Drake at Gentile Arena. At the moment, they are only going to play teams from the Missouri Valley Conference during the regular season. During a normal year, play would have already begun for the Ramblers about a week ago.

Adjustments are being made all across college basketball due to the pandemic, including the NCAA Tournament itself. On Monday, the NCAA announced that it’s going to hold “March Madness” in a centralized location, with talks already beginning with the State of Indiana and Indianapolis to be the hosts.

The Final Four was already scheduled to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium this year.