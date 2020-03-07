Loyola men’s and Northwestern women’s basketball suffer upsets in their conference tournament openers

CHICAGO – On this first weekend of Division I men’s and women’s conference tournaments, many figured that a pair of teams from the Chicago area would be playing into the weekend.

After all, Northwestern women’s basketball won a share of the Big Ten title and Loyola was just a game behind Northern Iowa for a share of a third-straight Missouri Valley Conference crown.

But as March has proven in the past, tournament time is a bit unpredictable, and the Ramblers and Wildcats found that out the hard way on Friday.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?@ValpoBasketball's Fazekas hits a three to tie the game with 10.6 remaining pic.twitter.com/b93Hq1lBQf — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 7, 2020

Loyola saw their hopes for a second NCAA Tournament bid in three seasons completely evaporate during a terrible end to their quarterfinal game against Valparaiso.

Despite leading by 18 points early in the second half and by ten with 4:16 to go, the Ramblers watched as the Crusaders rallied to tie and win the game with dramatic shots.

Ryan Fazekas hit a three-pointer in the final ten seconds of regulation to tie the game and complete the initial rally by Valparaiso.

.@VALPOBASKETBALL COMPLETES THE MASSIVE COMEBACK IN OVERTIME TO MOVE ON TO THE SEMIFINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!



THIS IS #ARCHMADNESS30 pic.twitter.com/cHEBZnSfVf — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 7, 2020

In overtime, down by one to the Ramblers, the Crusaders won the game when Eron Gordon hit an inside layup with two seconds to steal a 74-73 victory. For Loyola, not only does an NCAA Tournament go away, but an NIT bid is likely in jeopardy without a regular season title to help.

Northwestern won’t have to worry about being in the “Big Dance” since they’re easily in with their play in the regular season, but their hopes of solidifying a high seed went away Friday in Indianapolis.

Michigan held the lead for a majority of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game, beating the Wildcats 67-59. The Wolverines led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter before a Wildcats’ comeback got the lead down to three in the final minute.

Hailey Brown would then put the game away with 19 seconds to when she banked a three-pointer to put the Wolverines up by six and the game out of reach.

It’s only the fourth loss of the season for the Wildcats who saw their nine-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Michigan. They’ll now have to wait to see where they’ll be seeded in the NCAA Tournament and if they’ll get a shot to host the first two rounds in Evanston.