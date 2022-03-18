PITTSBURGH – When Loyola has gone to the NCAA Tournament in recent years, they’ve managed to make their stays at least two weekends.

In 1985, the Ramblers went to the Sweet 16 then in a return to the tournament in 2018 they advanced all the way to the Final Four. In 2021, they knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round to advance to the regional semifinals again.

Many thought Loyola could do the same as they had a tenth seed in the South Region for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but a long run wasn’t meant to be.

Struggling from the field all game long, the Ramblers’ defense couldn’t quite make up for it as they lost to seventh-seeded Ohio State 54-41 in the first round at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon. It’s the first time since 1968 that they’ve been eliminated in their first game in the tournament.

Loyola finishes the 2021-2022 season with a 25-8 record in what was their final year in the Missouri Valley Conference. They’ll join the Atlantic 10 Conference starting next season.

Poor shooting hampered the Ramblers all afternoon long as they shot 26.8 percent from the floor while hitting just 8-of-28 three-point attempts. They also struggled from the free throw line, as they hit just 3-of-10 for the afternoon.

In the first half, they only hit 24 percent of the shots they took and trailed at the break by five points.

Things didn’t get much better in the second half as the deficit continued to grow and the shooting never improved for Loyola. Ohio State wasn’t dominant on offense, as they shot 41 percent from the field, but it was enough to allow them to pull away in the second half.

In the final minutes, the Buckeyes pulled out to as much as a 15-point lead before finishing with a 13-point cushion as they advanced to the second round.

Nearly every player on Loyola had a difficult game, with senior guard Lucas Williamson hitting just 1-of-10 from the field while hitting just 1-of-5 free throws as he scored just four points. Aher Uguak went 1-of-6 and missed all three of his free throws as he finished with two points while Braden Norris was 5-of-13 but got 14 points thanks to four three-pointers.