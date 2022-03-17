PITTSBURGH – There was once a time when there were a lot of people who didn’t know much about Loyola University Chicago’s men’s basketball program.

The fan of decades remembered the Ramblers groundbreaking and successful teams of the 1960s and the memorable 1985 squad that went to the Sweet 16, but there wasn’t much recent success before 2017.

But over the past five years, that’s completely changed. A run to a Final Four, a Sweet 16, then making third-straight NCAA Tournament has taken away the thought that Loyola is a small school trying to compete on the big stage.

The Ramblers belong, and it’s gotten to the point where many are even expecting them to have success as they approach the 2022 NCAA Tournament. That’s why many have the tenth-seeded team as a favorite against Big Ten opponent Ohio State in their South Region opener Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

It’s certainly a new feeling for fifth-year senior Lucas Williamson, who was a freshman when Loyola made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985 during the 2017-2018 season.

“It has been interesting seeing other people in the outside voice their expectations,” said Williamson. “Like somebody asked me a question like how does it feel to be a favorite. I was like, what? How are we a favorite? But I didn’t even know what all — like the outside voices, what they’re saying.

“That’s just been interesting, an interesting little shift.”

Williamson and his teammate’s play during this stretch has been the reason for this as the program has achieved its greatest success since the 1960s. They made their surprise run to the Final Four in 2018 then got to the Sweet 16 in 2021, knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois in the process.

This past season was no different as the Ramblers were in the hunt for the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship until the final game. Sitting with a fourth seed in “Arch Madness” and facing likely NIT bid with a loss in St. Louis, the Ramblers won three-straight games to punch their ticket to the “Big Dance.”

It’s made the job a little easier for Drew Valentine, who joined the program in 2017 as an assistant as the team rose to success. Now in his first season as the head coach, the recent notoriety has aided his ability to find new players to come to Rogers Park to play who might now have been as interested in the past.

“I think people understand the brand. I think people understand our style of play. I think people are familiar with obviously Sister Jean, number one, probably. But they’re familiar with some of our players, whether it’s (Cameron) Krutwig, Lucas (Williamson), Marques Townes, some of the really good players we’ve had. I think they’re familiar with us being a really high academic school,” said Valentine. “I just think there’s more name brand recognition. I think we’ve played on more national TV games this year than ever before. Obviously, we got invited to play in Battle for Atlantis.

“There’s just a lot of big-time opportunities that have elevated the profile of the program.”

Another chance to do so starts on Friday morning, where there will be a number of people well aware of what Loyola University Chicago can do on the basketball court.