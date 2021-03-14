Loyola gets No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig, right, dribbles as Indiana State’s Tre Williams defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHICAGO – Three years ago, they produced one of the best stories in college basketball over the last decade in their run to the Final Four.

While the program has been strong since then, Loyola has’nt gotten their chance to make some more memories in the NCAA Tournament. But thanks to a historic 2020-2021 season, the Ramblers will get another chance to create some “March Madness” over the next few weeks.

On Sunday Loyola received a No. 8 for the NCAA Tournament in the Midwest Region that will be held entirely in the State of Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis. They will face Georgia Tech in the opening round Friday and, if they win, would most likely face top seed Illinois in the second round.

The site and time for Friday’s game still has to be determined by the NCAA.

It’s the first time the Ramblers have made the “Big Dance” since 2018, when they advanced to the National Semifinals as a No. 11 seed. Their memorable run would end in the national semifinal in San Antonio with a loss to eventual national runner-up Michigan.

It’s the seventh time they’ve qualified for the NCAA Tournament, with the program also making it in 1963, 1964, 1966, 1968, and 1985.

The only drama for Porter Moser’s team would be their seed after one of the greatest regular seasons in program history. They finished 24-4 with a regular season Missouri Valley Conference championship along with their first ranking in the AP poll since 1985.

They’d continue that success in the “Arch Madness” conference tournament with three-straight wins to earn the automatic bid to the Big Dance.