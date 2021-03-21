Loyola fans celebrate upset of No. 1 seed Illinois

CHICAGO – Loyola’s upset victory over top-seeded Illinois brought a dose of elation – and déjà vu.

Fans celebrated the shocking result Sunday afternoon, blocking portions of N. Sheridan near campus after stunning Illinois 71-58 in their Midwest Region second-round game. The win advanced the Ramblers to the Sweet 16 for the second time in four years.

In 2018, the team reached the Final Four. That year, as she did today, Sister Jean cheered on the men’s basketball team.

The in-state matchup between the Ramblers and the Fighting Illini was their most significant since 1963. That year, both teams played one another in the NCAA Tournament en route to a championship for Loyola.

WGN caught up with one student celebrating the monumental win.

“Normally, it’s kind of a dead campus because of COVID but everyone is out and about and rocking the gear and everything,” said Maeve Donlon. “You can see everyone walking around and the school pride.”

