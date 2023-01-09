HOUSTON – The third head coaching stop for Lovie Smith in the NFL has come to a quick end.

Late Sunday night, the Texans fired the former Bears and University of Illinois head coach after just one season. Houston finished their 2022 campaign with a 3-13-1 record but beat the Colts 32-31 in Indianapolis on Sunday in their season finale.

That victory by Houston helped his former team, the Bears, clinch the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t enough to earn Smith a second year with the Texans.

“I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time,” said Texans general manager Nick Caserio. “We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”

Smith was hired as the head coach last offseason after David Culley was fired after just one year in that position. Lovie was brought on to be Culley’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach in 2021 after being fired by Illinois after the 2020 campaign after five seasons in Champaign.

Most in Chicago remember Smith for his nine-year run with the Bears from 2004-2012 where the team won three NFC North titles, appeared in two NFC Championship games and played in Super Bowl XLI in February 2007. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2005.

After being fired by the Bears after the 2012 campaign, Smith took a year off before being hired as the head coach of the Buccaneers. He was let go by the rebuilding team after two seasons in which Tampa Bay went 8-24.

Smith has a 92-100-1 record in 12 seasons as an NFL head coach with a 3-3 playoff record. He finished his five-year tenure at Illinois with a 17-39 record with one bowl appearance in 2019.