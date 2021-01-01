Like eight years ago, Notre Dame has no answer for Alabama in the Rose Bowl

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a touchdown over the defense of Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – To be fair, not many people have had answers for Nick Saban’s team over the past decade, so Brian Kelly isn’t alone with his frustration.

It wasn’t quite as bad as it was eight years ago when Alabama rolled right though his Notre Dame team en route to a national championship in the BCS title game in 2013. But the Crimson Tide were clearly the superior team in the Rose Bowl College Football Semifinal on Friday afternoon in Arlington.

They scored on their first two possessions, and despite getting one of those touchdowns back, the Irish couldn’t keep up. The 31-14 victory sends Alabama to another national championship game while Notre Dame heads back to South Bend without a title since 1988.

It had been an eight-year lead-up to this moment for Kelly and the Irish to have it end in a similar result, but the coach was quick to defend his team moments after the defeat at AT&T Stadium.

“This wasn’t a matter of getting knocked off the ball or not having enough players to compete against Alabama. This was about making plays. And so, you know, I guess everybody needs to continue to carry this narrative that Notre Dame is not good enough,” said Kelly. “Look at the scores of the games that Alabama has played all year, and I think we need to start to change the narrative a little bit.

“This team was out there competing and having a chance to win. And I’m proud of the way our guys competed.”

They did so after being hit quickly with a pair of scores in the first quarter, with Mac Jones hitting DeVonta Smith on a short route on their first drive then taking it 26-yards for the score. A highlight 53-yard run by Najee Harris, where he jumped over Notre Dame defender Nick McCloud, set up another Jones’ scoring pass, this time to Jahleel Billingsley, to make it 14-0.

But as Kelly said, the group was still competitive, and struck back with a 75-yard second quarter drive that finished with a Kyren Williams one-yard touchdown run on fourth down to cut the lead to seven.

Keeping pace would be a problem for the Irish, who would miss a field goal, have Ian Book throw an interception, then fail to score until late in the fourth quarter. That wasn’t going to cut it against the Crimson Tide, who got a second and third quarter touchdown reception by Smith then a field goal to pull away.

Alabama got 437 yards, were 6-of-10 on third down, and never lost control of the game from their opening possession to the finish. In their 12 wins so far, all have been by 17 or more points, and nine have been by more than 20 points like Friday.

It’s another discouraging result in a 10-2 season where there was a lot of positives for Notre Dame in what is probably the best team of the Kelly era. While others thought of the big game narrative, the coach wasn’t going to back down.

“We’re going to keep getting here, okay? And we’re going to keep banging at it and you guys watched the game, didn’t you?,” said Kelly. “They made plays on the perimeter. They made some dynamic plays. They had the college football player of the year who made some dynamic plays. We battled. We were right there. So we’re going to keep getting back here.

“And I’m sorry if you don’t like it or if the national media doesn’t like it, but we’re going to go back to work. We’re going to keep recruiting and we’re going to put ourselves back in this position again. And I think our kids battled and played really hard and physical.”