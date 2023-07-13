LOS ANGELES — It’s been an emotional year for the White Sox closer, with Wednesday night being another moment in that journey for the White Sox closer.

That’s when Liam Hendriks was presented with the Jimmy V Award at the 2023 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Named after late North Carolina State head coach Jim Valvano, it’s given to an athlete that overcomes “obstacles through perseverance and determination.”

This comes after Hendriks beat Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and returned to the White Sox on Memorial Day at Guaranteed Rate Field. Naturally, he had plenty to say about his journey in an emotional, inspiring speech to the audience on Wednesday that was filled with some of the biggest stars in sports.

“Cancer changes you. There’s no doubt about it. Going through this, it changed me for the better. There’s a lot of times where I’m sitting out here thinking about what I could have done differently, what I could have done differently in my life leading up to this moment. Everything in life is short. Life, it’s just trivial. Things are just trivial when you’re going through something like this,” said Hendriks early in his speech. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on, it doesn’t matter how it goes. All that matters is that you live life your way, fly by your own seat, fly by everything you want to do yourself, and that’s all that really matters.

“I was 33 years old when I got diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Not exactly the offseason I had planned this year. But, it is what it is and all you can do is tackle it and advance.”

A number of times in the speech, he thanked his wife Kristi, who was in the audience, describing her as “the real hero” and “the rock” during his fight against cancer. Hendriks revealed that he likely pitched the entire 2022 season with non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma, and after his diagnosis, underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy.

His main salute went to the numerous people who helped him, including his wife, Dr. Allison C. Rosenthal of the Mayo Clinic, the White Sox organization and teammates.

“No one fights this alone. My care team, family, and friends, they encompass my entire heartbeat. They were my lifeline when I didn’t know I could overcome this. They are my lifeline as I continue on my journey,” said Hendriks. If I leave you with anything, and I cannot stress this enough, please reach out to anybody going through anything similar to this, whether it be cancer, whether it would be anxiety, whether it be depression, whether it be any number of things. Trust me, you are not annoying. You will not be an annoyance to us.

“All that matters is you give us that little bit of a text, that could be the singular moment of us picking up our spirits and being able to advance to the next stage, being able to that next day of treatment, being able to advance past anything that we’re going through. That one text can be the difference.”

He ended his remarks with a tribute to Valvano’s original ESPY speech in 1993 when he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. That occurred just two months before his death from metastatic adenocarcinoma.

“Like Jimmy V said, don’t give up, don’t ever give up, and I won’t,” said Hendriks.

