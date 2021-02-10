LaVine, White shoot Bulls past Pelicans

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, makes a 3-point shot over Orlando Magic forward Dwayne Bacon, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 46 points, hitting nine of Chicago’s franchise-record 25 3-pointers, and the Bulls cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans with a 129-116 victory Wednesday night.

Coby White made eight 3s and scored 30 points in an impressive show by Chicago’s starting backcourt. Led by LaVine and White, the Bulls went 25 for 47 from beyond the arc and shot 59% (48 for 81) overall.

New Orleans had won four in a row, including a 130-101 victory over Houston on Tuesday night. But the Pelicans looked a little tired in the second half of the opener of a four-game trip.

Zion Williamson had 29 points for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 21 points on 6-for-19 shooting. Lonzo Ball scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half.

New Orleans led 74-66 at the break despite Chicago setting a franchise record with 14 3s in the first half. But the Bulls rolled right by the Pelicans with a big third quarter.

White connected from long range and Daniel Gafford had a driving dunk with 7:03 left, capping a 19-2 run for Chicago. White hit another 3 with 15.3 seconds remaining in the third, lifting the Bulls to a 106-88 lead.