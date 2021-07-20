LaVine Cleared to Play in Olympics, Headed to Tokyo

United States’ Zach LaVine (5) brings the ball down court against Nigeria during an exhibition basketball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

USA Basketball Statement
U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team member Zach LaVine has cleared USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols and will join the USA team in Tokyo Thursday afternoon, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
LaVine, who went into USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols Monday and did not travel with the team to Tokyo, played in all four USA exhibition games, started two games, and averaged 20.0 minutes, 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds a game, while shooting 53.6% from the field, 41.2% from 3-point and 66.7% from the foul line.
 

