Kyle Schwarber’s first year away from the Cubs includes a historic June

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s probably fair to say that many fans of the Cubs looked towards at team in the National League East with a little bit of envy.

After all, Kyle Schwarber was one of the pieces of the Cubs’ “core” that helped them to the playoffs in five of six seasons and a World Series title in 2016. The club decided to pass on the outfielder’s services the year, not tendering a contract that would have been around $8 million.

Over the last month, that has stung a bit, since Schwarber is enjoying one of the best power stretches in recent memory in Major League Baseball in the month of June.

Over the 30-day stretch, Schwarber finished with 16 home runs as he enjoyed arguably the best month of his seven-year career. He had a stretch where he hit ten homer in a 12-day stretch, tying former Indians outfielder Albert Belle for the modern-day record.

Schwarber also became the third player in history to hit 16 homers in 18 games, joining Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in that category. The surge in June helped him tie the Padres’ Fernando Tatis for most home runs in the National League with 25.

All of this was also going on as the Cubs entered a losing streak to finish the month, which reached six games on Wednesday afternoon. The 15-7 defeat to Milwaukee now has the team six games behind the Brewers for first in the National League Central.

