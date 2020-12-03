Kyle Schwarber thanks Cubs fans for memorable Wrigley experience

CHICAGO – Jed Hoyer left the door open for Kyle Schwarber to return to Wrigley Field, but for now the lovable lefty thanked Cubs fans for all their support through the years.

“Chicago….From being drafted, to playoffs 5 out of 6 years, to being a World Series champion! I want to thank all the fans for the overwhelming support these past 7 years of being in the organization. It never got old running out to left and being able to give you guys a salute. It really is different at Wrigley. It was an absolute pleasure to go out there everyday and grind with the fellas for you guys and I’m forever grateful for my teammates, coaches, staff and the fans. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart! Until we meet again.”

He posted the note on Twitter Thursday after the team declined to tender him an offer before Wednesday night’s deadline.

Schwarbs quickly became a fan favorite in Chicago upon arrival, flashing tape-measure power at the plate. He also played in the 2016 World Series after missing most of the season with a left knee injury. The slugger served as the designated hitter for the games in Cleveland and hit .412 (7 for 17) with two RBIs as the Cubs won their first championship since 1908.

The 27-year-old tumbled during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .188 with 11 homers in 59 games for the NL Central champions. But he set career highs with 38 homers, 92 RBIs and a .250 batting average in 155 games in 2019.