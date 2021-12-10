Kyle Hamilton & Kyren Williams declare for the NFL Draft; won’t play for Notre Dame in Fiesta Bowl

SOUTH BEND – Both players had a lot to do with Notre Dame getting to a “New Year’s Six” bowl during the 2021 regular season, but two of the top prospects on the team won’t be taking part in the game on New Year’s Day.

Thank you Notre Dame 💚 pic.twitter.com/IGvH9GzLbO — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) December 10, 2021

Glory to the Lord!🙏🏽 DREAM BIG… pic.twitter.com/I28TdSubOV — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) December 10, 2021

On Friday, safety Kyle Hamilton along with running back Kyren Williams announced that they will both declare for the NFL Draft and will not take part in the game against Oklahoma State on January 1st. Each put out statements that were tweeted out in the afternoon.

Expected to be a first round draft pick, Hamilton is one of the best safeties in college football and was named an FWAA first team All-American on Friday. He finished with 19 tackles and four interceptions in seven games before a knee injury against USC sidelined him for the season

For a second-straight season, Williams rushed for 1,000 yards, finishing with 1,002 as he averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 359 yards and a touchdown in helping the Irish to an 11-1 record.