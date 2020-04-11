Kris and Jessica Bryant announce the birth of their son, Kyler Lee

Kris and Jessica Bryant announced the birth of their son, Kyler Lee, on Twitter on April 11th. (Courtesy: Twitter/@KrisBryant

CHICAGO – This past week was supposed to be third in his start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season. Instead, it was his first as a father.

https://twitter.com/KrisBryant_23/status/1249098551738511361

On Saturday evening, the Cubs’ third baseman along with his wife Jessica announced the birth of their son, Kyler Lee Bryant, on Twitter.

He is the couple’s first child since they were married in January of 2017. A 2013 first round draft pick of the Cubs, the Las Vegas native has been on the team’s major league roster since April of 2015.

On Saturday, the Cubs reached out with their congratulations.