White Sox Kopech decides not to play in 2020

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech informed the team Friday that he has decided not to play in 2020.
White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn issued the following statement:
“Michael Kopech has informed us of his decision to not participate in the 2020 season. We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive. We will work with Michael to assure his development continues throughout 2020, and we look forward to welcoming him back into our clubhouse for the 2021 season.”