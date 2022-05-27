CHICAGO – As the White Sox try to bring the energy on the field this summer in hopes of making the playoffs for the third-straight year, a famous electronic artist will be trying to do the same after a game in August.

On Friday, the team announced that Grammy award-nominated electronic artist Kaskade will perform after the White Sox game against the Tigers on Friday, August 12th.

The Northbrook native, who has been a singer, songwriter, producer, and remixer, becomes the latest to have a concert at the ballpark since it opened in 1991, including The Rolling Stones (2002), Bruce Springsteen (2003), and Chance the Rapper’s “Magnificent Coloring Day Festival” in 2016 that also featured 2 Chainz, Common, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Tyler the Creator.

Kaskade has released nine full-length albums in his career and has been nominated for a Grammy Award seven times. Under the moniker Kx5, he recently released the single “Escape” with deadmau5 that has been streamed 26 million times.

Field pass packages are being offered by the club, from $49 dollars in the lower box corner game ticket to $79 for a gold box game ticket.