NORTHBROOK — It’s going to be a busy spring and summer of training for the Bears’ top quarterback ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

But Justin Fields took a few minutes out for charity with his father on Friday morning.

Along with his father Pablo, a retired Atlanta police officer, the quarterback attended the Northbrook “Cop on a Rooftop” event at Dunkin Donuts.

It’s a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois that is being supported by the Northbrook Police Department and others around the state. Fields’ foundation presented a $10,000 check to aid in that effort on Friday morning.

WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo was there to talk to the quarterback about the donation along with a few other topics – including his memories of growing up as his father worked for the Atlanta Police.

Fields also discussed how he’s feeling about the upcoming season, his third with the Bears, along with the acquisition of wide receiver D.J. Moore along with a few draft picks that can aid the offense.

Speaking of the offseason, Fields also talked about his communications with general manager Ryan Poles as he was making a number of moves to improve the team’s roster after a 3-14 season.

Of course, Pat asked the quarterback about the support he’s received from Bears’ fans over the past two seasons.

You can watch the entire interview with Fields on the WGN Morning News on May 19 in the video above.

