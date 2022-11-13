CHICAGO — For a few minutes in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bears had reclaimed momentum after Justin Fields decided it was turbo time at Soldier Field.

A 67-yard scamper, where Fields outran his former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah with ease, delivered a touchdown lead for Chicago with 9:11 remaining in the ball game.

The moment brought a sigh of relief to Bears fans, as the team had just relinquished a 14-point lead minutes earlier. Detroit’s D’Andre Swift had punched it in from 9 yards out on the Lions’ first possession of the fourth quarter, then Okudah followed suit by taking a Fields’ interception to the house on the Bears’ next possession, tying the game at 24-24.

That moment of relief after Fields scored would be short-lived though. Cairo Santos missed the extra point on Fields’ 67-yard TD run, leaving the door open for Detroit to take the lead, and they did just that.

After each team traded three-and-outs, the Lions’ Jared Goff led an 8-play, 91-yard drive that was capped off with a Jamaal Williams touchdown run from 1-yard out.

Former Bears’ kicker Michael Badgley hit the extra-point to give Detroit the lead, 31-30, with 2:21 left on the ticker, and the Lions defense stood up on Chicago’s final possession, sacking Fields on second and fourth down to essentially end the game.

Fields finished the day 12/20 with 167 passing yards, 2 TDs and the pick-six through the air, while running the ball 13 times for 147 rushing yards and another 2 TDs on the ground.

Despite the loss, Fields is still in rarified air heading into the home stretch of the regular season. According to NFL Research, Chicago’s QB1 has the most rushing yards over a 5-game span in the Super Bowl era after his performance against the Lions Sunday afternoon (555 yards).

Cole Kmet also had a big day for the Bears, hauling in 4 catches for 74 yards and 2 TDs.

On the opposite sideline, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell earned his first road victory as the Lion’s head coach.

According to Pro Football Reference, it was also the first time the Lions had overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and win since 1993. Detroit had previously lost 98 straight contests when in that scenario.

With the loss, Chicago falls to 3-7 and into last place in the NFC North. Up next, the Bears travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons next Sunday at noon.