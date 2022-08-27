CHICAGO — If the Chicago Bears could box up their first half performance against the Cleveland Browns Saturday and carry that energy and execution seen out on the field into the regular season, there would be zero hesitation.

Justin Fields went 14-16 with 156 passing yards and 3 TDs, and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. picked off Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter in what was a strong first half performance for the Bears.

Including Stroman Jr.’s interception, Chicago’s defense also forced a missed field goal and two punts as they held the Browns to just six points in the first half before subbing out most of their first and second team for the night.

Stroman Jr forced an incompletion on a two-point conversation with 2:31 to go in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Bears.

With the win, Chicago went undefeated in the preseason for the first time since going 4-0 before the regular season in 1994. That year, the Bears went 9-7 and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs, 35-18, before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion San Francisco 49ers, 44-15.