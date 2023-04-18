CHICAGO — A busy time along the lakefront just got a little busier as another major sporting event will be making its way to the city at the end of June.

It also arrives just ahead of major road closures for a first time race in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the schedule for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup was released with the United States Men’s National team playing a Group A game at Soldier Field against Jamaica on Saturday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m.

This will be the only match of the tournament staged in Chicago as the USMNT will play on Wednesday, June 28 in St. Louis against a preliminary tournament winner at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 against Nicaragua in Charlotte. at 6 p.m. central time.

Soldier Field last hosted CONCACAF Gold Cup games in 2019 when it was the site of the tournament final. Mexico defeated the United States 1-0 in front of 62,493 fans at the venue. In 2021, Chicago didn’t host any games in the Gold Cup, which was won by the United States with the final being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Of course, those in Chicago know this comes on the eve of the first major closure for the first NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which will take place on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

At midnight on Sunday, June 25, a few hours after the match, Jackson Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive with that road closing between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Other closures around the 2.2-mile street course will take place over the week leading up to the event as roads are not expected to fully reopen until July 15.