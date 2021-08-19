JP Talks Bears with Patrick Mannelly

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Bears Long Snapper Patrick Mannelly joined Jarrett Payton on GN Sports. Mannelly had a very good view of Justin Fields preseason debut. JP and Patrick also talked about the dynamic in the locker room with a veteran and a rookie QB.
Mannelly also talked about the Long Snapper of the Year Award, and his line of beer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News