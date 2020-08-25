Jose Quintana will return to the Cubs on Tuesday, but starts off in the bullpen

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 8: Jose Quintana #62 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 8, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

DETROIT – One of the questions that fans have as the end of August approaches is what Major League Baseball teams might do at the trade deadline.

Despite the fact there are only two months in the season, the league decided to set a deadline for August 31st for teams to make trades.

Whether the Cubs do or not is to be seen, but the team will be getting what one might consider a “midseason aquisition” on Tuesday.

Jose Quintana, who has missed the first month of the season after cutting his pitching thumb in a dishwashing accident, will return to the team on Tuesday in Detroit. It won’t be as a starter, however, but rather as an addition in the bullpen.

It will be the second time in the regular season that Quintana will be in the bullpen since he joined the team in July of 2017, making one appearance out of the bullpen last season. The left-handed pitcher did come out of the bullpen in Game 5 of the 2017 NLDS against the Nationals.

How long Quintana will be in the bullpen is still to be determined as he works his way back from the injury as August turns into September. He is expected to join the Cubs’ rotation at some point before the end of the season and could be an asset for the team as they look to qualify for the eight-team postseason.

Last season, Quintana was 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA with 152 strikeouts compared to 46 walks.