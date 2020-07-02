Jose Quintana dishwashing accident requires surgery on left thumb

CHICAGO – Jose Quintana is on the shelf the next few weeks after hurting his hand while helping around the house over the weekend.

The Cubs announced Quintana underwent microscopic surgery Thursday to repair a lacerated sensory nerve in his left thumb, which he cut last Saturday while washing dishes at his home in Miami.

The procedure required five stitches and will keep Quintana off his throwing program for at least two weeks. With the season expected to begin at the end of July, the Cubs southpaw will likely start the year on the injured list.

Alec Mills could be in the mix to take his spot in the rotation. Quintana finished his 2019 campaign with 4.68 ERA and a record of 13-9 in 32 games.