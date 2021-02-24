Jose Abreu’s arrival at Sox camp delayed after positive COVID-19 test

GLENDALE, Ariz. – American League MVP José Abreu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain away from the White Sox for at least the next few days.

General manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday in a statement the Cuban slugger is “completely asymptomatic.” Hahn said testing also showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies and Abreu believes he had a mild case of the virus in January.

“Other than being frustrated, José feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future,” Hahn said.

Manager Tony La Russa said Abreu will likely join the team by Monday, perhaps as soon as Friday.

“He’s rarin’ to go,” La Russa said. “I’ll say this. When he walks in the door, it’s gonna be a huge moment for the 2021 White Sox. The guys can’t wait to see him, and he can’t wait to see them.”

Abreu powered the White Sox back to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The three-time All-Star hit .317 with 19 home runs and a major league-leading 60 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. He joined Nellie Fox (1959), Dick Allen (1972) and Frank Thomas (1993, 1994) as the team’s only MVP winners.