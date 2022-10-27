CHICAGO – Neither one of the players had the chance to take part in Major League Baseball’s postseason in 2021, but Jose Abreu and Willson Contreras are up for an award late this fall.

The White Sox first baseman and the Cubs catcher have each been named finalists for the Silver Slugger Award. The honor is given annually to the best offensive player at their position in their respective league and is voted on by MLB managers & coaches.

Abreu and Contreras were the lone nominees from their teams in 2022.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Abreu is up for his fourth Silver Slugger Award in the American League at first base, having earned the honor in 2014, 2018, and his MVP season of 2020.

In 157 games this season, the first baseman had a slash line of .304/.378/.446 with 40 doubles, 15 homers, and 75 RBI. Abreu also drew a career-high 62 walks while striking out just 110 times, the second-lowest number in a full season during his time at the major league level.

He’s nominated for the award with Nathaniel Lowe of the Rangers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, and Anthony Rizzo of the Yankees.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Contreras is looking to win the award for the first time in his career as he just concluded his seventh season in the MLB & with the Cubs.

He had a slash line of .243/.349/.466 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 113 games this year. He’s up for the award at catcher with the Dodgers’ Will Smith, Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto, and Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud.