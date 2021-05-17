Jose Abreu will miss the Twins’ series with ankle inflammation

CHICAGO – MAY 16: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox scores the winning run on a wild pitch by Wade Davis #71 of the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Instant replay later confirmed the call. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s been quite a few days for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player.

After being injured in a collision on Friday, Jose Abreu returned on Saturday and then scored the game-winning run in a victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

But on that play in which he slid into home plate, the first baseman injured his ankle, and will now have to sit out for a series.

On Monday, the White Sox announced that Abreu will miss the series with the Twins at Target Field due to ankle inflammation suffered on that slide. X-rays on the ankle were negative, however, and it’s expected that he’ll return when the White Sox face the Yankees this weekend in New York starting on Friday.

Andrew Vaughn, who filled in for Abreu when he was injured in a collision with Kansas City’s Hunter Dozier on Friday for the second game of a doubleheader, will do the same Monday night and bat fifth in the lineup.

The injury comes at a rough time for Abreu, who has been enjoying a strong May after a slow start in April. The reigning MVP has hit .349/.444/.674 with seven extra base hits including three home runs along with 14 RBI.