Jose Abreu scores on wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run as the White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday.

“You know how that happens? Because when he takes his lead, he’s thinking, ‘If I score, we win,'” explained Sox skipper Tony La Russa. “We were talking about all his attributes, now you’ve got to add outstanding, instinctive base-running because that’s a great play.”

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading off the ninth.

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.

Yermín Mercedes singled sharply to right and Whit Merrifield, a second baseman making his second appearance in right field this season, made a one-hop throw to catcher Cam Gallagher. Moncada, sliding headfirst, was tagged out near the left shoulder.

Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher, and Davis’ 21st pitch of the inning ricocheted about 15 feet up the first-base the line.

“He offers you so many examples of his greatness. The ones that nobody sees, so a lot of us have to talk about it, is what happens in the locker room and on the back of the plane,” noted La Russa. “What’s the highest compliment I can give him? He stands right next to Albert [Pujols] for me.”

Gallagher retrieved the ball and made a leaping tag attempt. Abreu missed the plate with his left leg but got his left arm on the the plate just ahead of Gallagher’s mitt.

Second-year big league umpire Edwin Moscoso signaled safe, and the call was upheld after a video review.

Matt Foster (2-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth. completing a six-hitter that gave Chicago a four-game split. The Royals had lost their previous four series, going 1-12 in that span.

Adam Eaton homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which has not lost consecutive games since April 15-17.

Salvador Pérez, who left Saturday’s game in the eighth with left groin tightness, went 1 for 2 with a walk as the Royals’ designated hitter.

Pérez hit a sacrifice fly in the first off Dylan Cease, who allowed an unearned run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Chicago went ahead in the fifth when Eaton hit a two-run homer off Brady Singer, who gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Kansas City took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Aaron Bummer relieved Codi Heuer with two on, Merrifield hit a tying single and Carlos Santana followed with a sacrifice fly, a drive Eaton leaped to grab at the fence in right.