Jose Abreu continues the White Sox power surge in win over the Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits his second home run of the game, a two run shot in the 8th inning, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In an era of change for the franchise, he’s been a rock.

Since joining the team in 2014, when the White Sox were still pursuing moves to win in the moment, Jose Abreu has been a constant performer the last seven years. He was one of the very veterans around when the team shuttered major league talent to get players with future potential.

Now he’s providing leadership to a new young core that’s poised to end the White Sox 12-year playoff drought in 2020. While they’ve shown their stuff in the first month of the season, especially the last few days than ever, Abreu is enjoying his own mid-career renaissance.

Don’t forget, he led the American League in RBIs last season, and he’s well on his way to another great year.

Facing the Cubs in the first City Series of 2020, Abreu has put on a power display at Wrigley Field the last two nights. After a pair of homers on Friday, Abreu followed it up with the first three home run game of his career in a 7-3 win over their northside rivals on Saturday.

His three round trippers were part of five on the night for the White Sox, who’ve now slugged 26 of them during their seven-game winning streak. This stretch has now put the White Sox just a game behind Minnesota for first place in the American League Central as the first of two months of the season draws to a close.

Yet Saturday belonged to Abreu, who gave the White Sox the lead for good with a sixth-inning solo homer to right off Kyle Hendricks to make it 3-2. The first baseman went to left field with his second long ball of the night, a two-run shot that increased the lead to three.

Abreu followed Yasmani Grandal’s solo homer in the ninth with his third of the night to left-center, completing his 4-for-4 night that also included a walk and four RBI. Luis Robert’s two-run homer made up yet another memorable night of White Sox power.

He’s got seven homers on the year, which is where Abreu started the night after his pair of long balls on Friday night. Now he’s up to ten, one ahead of Eloy Jimenez for the team lead, while his .652 slugging percentage is second on the team only behind Robert.

Abreu currently leads the American League in RBIs with 27, trailing only Fernando Tatis Jr. (29) in all of the MLB. He’s hitting .322 on the year with a .361 on-base percentage.

So as the younger players start to come into their own with the White Sox, a veteran is making sure that he does his part to help the team make that step into competitiveness for years to come.