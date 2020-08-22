Jordan Cornette talks about the Bulls’ lottery luck on GN Sports

CHICAGO – A change of regime has also meant a change in luck for the Bulls when it comes to the NBA Draft Lottery.

After getting no luck in the final years of the John Paxson era, Arturas Karnisovas’ first draft pick will be the fourth overall, which is the highest the team will select since they took Derrick Rose with their No. 1 pick in 2008.

Jordan Cornette of ESPN joined Lauren Magiera on GN Sports to talk about the Bulls’ new found luck on Friday night while also talking about the team under Karnisovas’ early tenure.

